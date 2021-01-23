American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE ACC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

