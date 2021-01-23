American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.