American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

