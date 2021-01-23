American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.