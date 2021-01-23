American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $148.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. 140166 lowered American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

