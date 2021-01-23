American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $173.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NYSE:AWK opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

