American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $3,532,422.36 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 133,652 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,532,422.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,196,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,615,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,147,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

