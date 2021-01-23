Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $489,280.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.