Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Cap of $189.51 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $189.51 million and $25.05 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 336,295,881 coins and its circulating supply is 197,400,544 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

