Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amplifon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18. Amplifon has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.49 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplifon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

