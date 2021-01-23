Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and sold 325,010 shares valued at $7,166,190. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

