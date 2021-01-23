Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

