Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IHS Markit by 169.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.09. 2,536,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,131. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.