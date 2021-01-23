Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $97.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.39 million. Invitae reported sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $278.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.16 million to $279.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $450.40 million to $460.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

