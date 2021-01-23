Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

SB remained flat at $$1.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 425,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

