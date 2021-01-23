Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $1.01 EPS

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

NYSE APH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after acquiring an additional 969,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.