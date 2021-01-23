Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $11.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $11.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $16.37. Cable One posted earnings per share of $9.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $45.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.83 to $50.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $47.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.39 to $64.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,045.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,919.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

