Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 158.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.