Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. First Bank reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRBA. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $181.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter worth $131,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

