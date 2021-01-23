Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.71. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

HAE opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

