Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

HLI stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after acquiring an additional 927,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $7,194,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after buying an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.