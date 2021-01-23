Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMRK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

LMRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. 35,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,291. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

