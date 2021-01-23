Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

