Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $137.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.50 million and the highest is $139.87 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $117.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $527.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $531.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $539.17 million, with estimates ranging from $534.10 million to $544.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

