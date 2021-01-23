Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 78,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $433,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,236,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,464,057.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 405,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,498. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $809.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

