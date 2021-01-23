Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($1.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,634.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,480,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of OncoSec Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 519,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.64. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

