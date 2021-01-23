Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. PayPal reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $252.00 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

