Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report $153.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.78 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $282.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $732.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.17 million to $742.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.12 million, with estimates ranging from $666.76 million to $762.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.89. 48,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

