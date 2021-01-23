Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.