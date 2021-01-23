Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

