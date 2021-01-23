Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target at $9.13

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

AETUF has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $217.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

