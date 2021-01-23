Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $43.00

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Truist started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

