Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $128.75

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $142.38. 189,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

