Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $18.27

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $30.21. 38,895,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,128,754. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

