Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $72.00

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 45.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after buying an additional 583,725 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after buying an additional 557,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 347,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 520,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 277,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

