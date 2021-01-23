Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $13.68 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.21. The company has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

