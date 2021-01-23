Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Target Price at $14.00

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

