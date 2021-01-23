Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $40.71

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,514,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,303,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

