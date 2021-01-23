Analysts Set GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target at $5.92

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several research analysts have commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.