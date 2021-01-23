Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $76.43

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. 548,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,786. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.