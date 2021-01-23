Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $17.36

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,552,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,543,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,918,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,347,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

