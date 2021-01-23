Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) Target Price at GBX 1,749.67

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,767.57 ($23.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SN stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,653.50 ($21.60). 1,339,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,540.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The stock has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07.

About Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

