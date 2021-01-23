Analysts Set Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) PT at $31.88

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $474,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock worth $5,012,165 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.