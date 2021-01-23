Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

