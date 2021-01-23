Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

Shares of AM opened at $8.13 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

