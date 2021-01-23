Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.44. Anthem posted earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.34 to $22.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.99 to $27.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

NYSE ANTM opened at $314.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.87.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Anthem by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

