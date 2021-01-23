Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.89 ($13.18).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,504.50 ($19.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,557. The firm has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,472.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,172.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. Antofagasta plc has a twelve month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12).

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

