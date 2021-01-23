AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Tuesday. AO World plc has a twelve month low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 69.17.

About AO World plc (AO.L)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

