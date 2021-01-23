API3 Market Cap Tops $79.74 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. API3 has a total market capitalization of $79.74 million and $36.66 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $5.76 or 0.00017794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded up 118.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00056096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00126116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00077168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00278061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00072021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040748 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.