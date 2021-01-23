Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.