Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

